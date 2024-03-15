ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Sells $292,491.81 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 484,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,361. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after buying an additional 13,487,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 407.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712,359 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ExlService by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790,373 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ExlService by 523.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,521,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,428 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ExlService by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

