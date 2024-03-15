eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.34

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 902443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

eXp World Price Performance

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.67 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

See Also

