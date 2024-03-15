Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Expensify alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Expensify

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

In other Expensify news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 182,941 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $290,876.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,529,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,562,215.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 182,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $290,876.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,529,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,562,215.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 196,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $345,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,305,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,617,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 420,473 shares of company stock worth $709,347 and sold 71,593 shares worth $156,469. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expensify by 287.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expensify by 58.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,326 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Expensify by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Expensify by 252.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 801,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expensify by 135.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 584,734 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expensify Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. Expensify has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.