Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Leede Jones Gab upgraded Extendicare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.88.

EXE stock opened at C$7.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$620.48 million, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.22. Extendicare has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$7.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

