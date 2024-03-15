Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.57

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 378078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXTR. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 167,176.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,064 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,999,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

