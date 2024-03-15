FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of FATBW opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. FAT Brands has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $14.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

