F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Insider Purchases £992.83 in Stock

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 983 ($12.59) per share, with a total value of £992.83 ($1,272.04).

Beatrice Hollond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Beatrice Hollond bought 100 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.66) per share, with a total value of £988 ($1,265.86).

F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance

FCIT stock opened at GBX 971 ($12.44) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 970.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 920.09. The company has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,493.85 and a beta of 0.62. F&C Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 825.67 ($10.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,000 ($12.81).

F&C Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About F&C Investment Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,153.85%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

