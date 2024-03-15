FCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after buying an additional 76,421 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 70,620 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 54,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $19,907,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.66, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $58.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTG. Raymond James cut their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

