FCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,254 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.89. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

