FCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,783 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 181,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 188.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 36.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of KB Home by 935.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 92,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 83,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $1,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $3,569,533.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,984,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 in the last three months. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $70.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

