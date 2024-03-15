FCF Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,506 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

KEYS stock opened at $150.96 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

