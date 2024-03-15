Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $420.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $252.17 and a 52 week high of $430.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.71.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

