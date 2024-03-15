Financial Analysis: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) versus Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW)

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Eos Energy Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sunrise New Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 0.61 -$22.40 million N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises $16.38 million 9.60 -$229.51 million ($2.15) -0.46

Sunrise New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises -1,401.31% N/A -122.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunrise New Energy and Eos Energy Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 6 0 2.75

Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus price target of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 511.57%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

About Sunrise New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.