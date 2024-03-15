First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires New Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,674,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after buying an additional 177,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 348,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,591,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 94,886 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 344,929 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other news, President James C. Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 681,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,236. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $9.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

