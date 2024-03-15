First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Up 177.3% in February

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 177.3% from the February 14th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 926,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund alerts:

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTGC stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36.

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.