First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 120.1% in February

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, an increase of 120.1% from the February 14th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $46.42.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 147,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 177.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 32,767 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

