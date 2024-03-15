First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 120.1% in February

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, an increase of 120.1% from the February 14th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $46.42.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.
About First Trust Senior Loan ETF
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
