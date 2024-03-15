First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) CFO H Melville Hope III Sells 4,502 Shares of Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) CFO H Melville Hope III sold 4,502 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $109,983.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ FWRG traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 193,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,795. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

