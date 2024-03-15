FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke Sells 4,800 Shares

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.00, for a total value of C$1,099,200.00.

Douglas G. Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$225.50, for a total transaction of C$1,127,500.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.00, for a total transaction of C$1,115,000.00.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FSV traded down C$1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching C$230.00. 178,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,523. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$222.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$211.73. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of C$181.42 and a 52-week high of C$231.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.19, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C($0.08). FirstService had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.47 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 6.9798512 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 44.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

