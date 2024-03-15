FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Hits New 12-Month High at $299.64

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $299.64 and last traded at $298.73, with a volume of 140293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.67.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $811,126.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,234.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,023,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,300,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $811,126.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,234.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,555,000 after purchasing an additional 63,725 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,223.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.