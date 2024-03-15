Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

FSI stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.14. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $23.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

