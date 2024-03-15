Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Phillip John Riese Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $1,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,097.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FLYW traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $25.16. 304,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,564. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Flywire from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth approximately $100,341,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,961,000 after buying an additional 2,239,940 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 2,255.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

