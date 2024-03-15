Founders Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 104.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,743 shares of company stock valued at $32,503,718. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ AMD traded up $5.21 on Friday, reaching $192.27. The company had a trading volume of 66,976,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,170,656. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.63 billion, a PE ratio of 370.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day moving average of $136.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

