Founders Capital Management Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IYW traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,238. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.42. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $85.49 and a twelve month high of $136.96. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

