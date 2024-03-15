Founders Capital Management Has $3.90 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,599. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.29.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.