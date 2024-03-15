Founders Capital Management Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Founders Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.8% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

LOW stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.93. 1,464,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,380. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.12 and its 200 day moving average is $214.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $248.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

