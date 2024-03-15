Founders Capital Management Sells 238 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Founders Capital Management decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.35. The stock had a trading volume of 375,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,710. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

