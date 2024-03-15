Founders Capital Management Sells 287 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Founders Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 3.9% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after purchasing an additional 368,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after purchasing an additional 569,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,325,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,757,665. The company has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

