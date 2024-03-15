Founders Capital Management Sells 940 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Founders Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 2.4% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Corning Trading Down 0.0 %

Corning stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.52. 1,464,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,711. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

