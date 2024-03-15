Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 4,248 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

NYSE HSY traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $194.88. 1,999,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.29 and a 200-day moving average of $194.04.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

