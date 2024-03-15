Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

LOW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.66. 1,701,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,125. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $248.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.72. The firm has a market cap of $140.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.79.

Lowe's Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

