Fragasso Group Inc. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 86,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6 %

JNJ stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $158.18. 5,941,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,054,311. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $381.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

