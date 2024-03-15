Fragasso Group Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $24.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,237.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,234.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1,035.60. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $573.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,033,861. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.