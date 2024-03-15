Fragasso Group Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 250,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Schlumberger by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in Schlumberger by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 9,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Schlumberger by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.12. 7,222,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,068,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.