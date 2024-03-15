Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.99. The company had a trading volume of 760,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,031. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.76.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,775 shares of company stock worth $8,823,080. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.07.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

