Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 1.74% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 133,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.1 %

BNOV traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $36.15. 7,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $99.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.