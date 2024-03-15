Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 122.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,338 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 0.22% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHMM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.30. 251,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,066. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

