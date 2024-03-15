Fragasso Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000. Fragasso Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $83.52. 88,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,935. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

