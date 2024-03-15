Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 27,156 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 225.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,156 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

BATS:FOCT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,650 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $284.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

