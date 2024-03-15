Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 70,476 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,476 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $19,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after buying an additional 7,569,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after buying an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

