Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.86. The stock had a trading volume of 489,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,889. The firm has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.85 and a twelve month high of $344.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

