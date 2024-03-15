Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 3,581 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $71.71. 1,978,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,450. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

