Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.90

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.90 and last traded at $44.86, with a volume of 15554206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

