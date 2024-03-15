FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FreightCar America by 38,276.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in FreightCar America by 1,210.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.