FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.00

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.85, with a volume of 694728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.42.

FTAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.95.

The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,507,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,730,000 after acquiring an additional 84,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,578 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,998,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,594,000 after purchasing an additional 572,670 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

