Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 116.8% from the February 14th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fujitsu Trading Down 2.8 %

FJTSY traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.48. 30,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,722. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fujitsu has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Shares of Fujitsu are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu ( OTCMKTS:FJTSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

