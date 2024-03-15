Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 116.8% from the February 14th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Fujitsu Trading Down 2.8 %
FJTSY traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.48. 30,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,722. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fujitsu has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.87.
Shares of Fujitsu are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Fujitsu Company Profile
Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.
