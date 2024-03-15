Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.50 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 251.2% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,385,000 after buying an additional 74,554 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.24. 151,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,713. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $231.99 and a one year high of $346.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.45.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

