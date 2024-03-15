Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,598. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,774 shares of company stock worth $110,364 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

