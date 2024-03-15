Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SKYY traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.71. 17,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $97.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.86.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.