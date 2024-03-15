Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,169 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,088,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $453,190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,799,000 after buying an additional 527,601 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.60. The company had a trading volume of 893,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.28. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $193.82.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

