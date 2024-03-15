Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after purchasing an additional 71,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,012. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $226.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.